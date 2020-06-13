Judy Jo Bills, age 64 of Inverness, FL passed away at the Bayonet Point Regional Medical Center in Hudson, FL on June 9th, 2020. Judy was born in Muskegon, MI on October 3, 1955 to the late David Rhodes Jackson and Belva Arlene (Johnson) Jackson. She was a Massage Therapist and practiced her profession at the Florida Artist Gallery and Head To Toe Salon as well as a personal client base. She enjoyed 21 years of marriage to her beloved husband, Thomas Bills.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Thomas; her daughter, Stacey Pearo of West Palm Beach, FL; her three brothers, Brian Jackson, Ferrysberg, MI, Barry Jackson, Holton, MI, and Tracy Jackson, North Muskegon, MI; her two sisters, Terese Moore, LaBelle, FL, and Linda Jackson, North Muskegon, MI; and many nieces and nephews. Last but not least, her beloved animals, Mork, Bailey, Max, Roger, Coco, Sonny, Pandora, Dollar, and her "granddog", Elena. She loved all creatures great and small.

The Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, June 13th at 2 pm at the Calvary Chapel of Inverness, FL. Family and friends are cordially invited. Cremation With Care, Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store