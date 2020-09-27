Judy Kay Head Collins, Age 54, of Palm Bay, Florida passed away September 18, 2020. She was born January 4, 1966, in Knoxville, Tennessee to Charlotte Ann Smith Rosado and James Harvey Head Sr. of Crystal River, Florida. Judy Kay was a vibrant woman who forever was rescuing animals, including dogs and horses. She raised two beautiful children and touched the hearts of many more. One of her favorite accomplishments was graduating from college with a degree, Medical Assistant A.S. Judy Kay will forever be in our hearts.

She is survived by both parents, two children, James Deke Collins of Starke, FL, and Tiffany Ann Collins of Keystone Heights, FL and two grandchildren Matthew and Colby. She is also survived by 7 siblings, Pamela Burgamy (Gene) of Cusseta, GA; James Harvey Head Jr. of Crystal River, FL; Patti Wood (John) of Crystal River, FL; Dawn Renee Bracewell of Columbus, GA; Sissy Wentz (Rick) of High Mountain, GA; Charles Jay Sapp of Columbus, GA; Melissa Moisa (John) of Plant City, FL and brother-in-law William "Butch" Patz of Spring Hill, FL. She was preceded in death by sister, Robyn Patz of Crystal River, FL.

Memorials or donations may be made to Citrus Aid Cancer Foundation in honor of Judy Kay Head Collins.

