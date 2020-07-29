Judy Lee Mann May 12th, 1960 - April 10th, 2020
Life is funny in an unusual way. It could begin or end at any given day.
Live and love; embrace; take it to the extreme; be honest; be true that people know what you mean.
Enjoy all the small things cause they truly add up. All these little treasures you can never get enough.
And the people you love, please let them know. Don't wait one minute. Hold on! Don't let them go.
You may regret that moment that you've missed your chance.
The ones you love could be gone in a glance.
In one minute, your world could turn around, not knowing what could have been found.
In one minute it could change your mind, but in one second you could find ... What was missing Is. You!
Originally written by Judy Lee Mann, December 19th, 2014!
God Bless Judy passed from this life to the next on April 10th, 2020 from cancer. She will be greatly missed but is with her Lord Jesus.
She is survived by her husband Stephen Mann (pastor of First Christian Church in Homosassa), 6 children, and 8 grandchildren.
Services will be held at First Christian Church on Saturday Aug. 1st at 9:30 am or 11:30. You must RSVP at 352-628-5556.
She will be buried next to her mother (both born on May 12th) in Exton PA.
