Julia Amatuli


1923 - 2020
Julia Amatuli Obituary
Julia Amatuli, of Beverly Hills, FL passed away at her home on January 4th, 2020 at the age of 96. Julia was born to the late Vincenzo and Rose Zammiello on August 28, 1923 in New York, New York. She was a homemaker and was married to her beloved late husband, Nicholas, for 52 years. Though formally from Smithtown, NY she relocated to the beautiful Beverly Hills area in 1980 and lived here for the remainder of her years.
Julia will be missed by all of those whose lives she touched during her life. Her husband preceded her in death Jan 11, 2008.
Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, January 10th at 11:00 AM from Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Deacon Joseph Medeiros of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church officiating. Burial will follow in Florida National Cemetery privately on Monday.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 7, 2020
