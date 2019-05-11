Julie Ann Kennon, 61, of Homosassa, FL, passed away on Sat., May 4, 2019. A native of Dayton, Ohio, she was born March 10, 1958 to Richard and Helen (Funder) Kennon, one of four children. Julie moved to Homosassa over 20 years ago from Poinciana, FL and was a former superintendent of construction for both John Rife Construction and Gulfside Contractors in Citrus County.

Julie loved spending time with and getting together with her friends and family; loved the outdoors, and was also a former member of Citrus Sertoma. Julie was always willing to volunteer to help with any cause and she could always be counted on to help people in any way and always with love. Julie was always trying to make people laugh. And when she laughed her face would light up and enlighten everyone around her. She had the most beautiful smile. Friends and family were always the most important thing in life to her and she would do anything for anyone at any time.

She was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by Lori Goulett, her spouse with whom Julie spent 25 years together; son Jason Goulett and her siblingsJoe, Mark and Larry.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Mon., May 13, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. from Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, FL. Friends will be received from 5:00 P.M. until time of celebration. www.wilderfuneral.com. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary