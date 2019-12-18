|
Julie Kaye Butcher, 63, of Inverness, Florida passed away on December 6th, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, E. Don Buras and Twila Brown Buras. Julie is survived by her two loving sons, Justin E. Butcher of West Palm Beach, FL and Jared J. Butcher of Inverness. Julie is also survived by siblings, Donna Patrick of Wesley Chapel and Phil Buras of Tulsa, OK, niece, Kimberly Buras of Tulsa, nephews, Mark Patrick (Marsha) and Joshua Patrick, and former husband, John Butcher. Julie had many other friends, relatives and former colleagues that will miss her dearly.
Julie grew up on a farm in Oklahoma and loved animals of all types. She then lived on a boat in Venice and waited tables in Cedar Key before becoming a licensed special procedures Radiological Technologist at 3 local hospitals in the Inverness area. She did this for several decades, providing compassionate, loving care, touching many lives in her career.
She attended several churches in Citrus County and loved her savior Jesus Christ her entire life. Julie loved being outdoors, and especially loved the beach and traveling to the Bahamas. She was active as a Sunday School teacher and a volunteer at the church.
Service for friends and family of Julie will be held at Heinz Funeral Home in Inverness on December 21st from 2 PM - 4 PM.
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 18, 2019