Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation
2507 Highway 44 W
Inverness, FL 34453
(352) 341-1288
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation
2507 Highway 44 W
Inverness, FL 34453
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julie Butcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie Kaye Butcher

Add a Memory
Julie Kaye Butcher Obituary
Julie Kaye Butcher, 63, of Inverness, Florida passed away on December 6th, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, E. Don Buras and Twila Brown Buras. Julie is survived by her two loving sons, Justin E. Butcher of West Palm Beach, FL and Jared J. Butcher of Inverness. Julie is also survived by siblings, Donna Patrick of Wesley Chapel and Phil Buras of Tulsa, OK, niece, Kimberly Buras of Tulsa, nephews, Mark Patrick (Marsha) and Joshua Patrick, and former husband, John Butcher. Julie had many other friends, relatives and former colleagues that will miss her dearly.
Julie grew up on a farm in Oklahoma and loved animals of all types. She then lived on a boat in Venice and waited tables in Cedar Key before becoming a licensed special procedures Radiological Technologist at 3 local hospitals in the Inverness area. She did this for several decades, providing compassionate, loving care, touching many lives in her career.
She attended several churches in Citrus County and loved her savior Jesus Christ her entire life. Julie loved being outdoors, and especially loved the beach and traveling to the Bahamas. She was active as a Sunday School teacher and a volunteer at the church.
Service for friends and family of Julie will be held at Heinz Funeral Home in Inverness on December 21st from 2 PM - 4 PM.
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation
Download Now