Fero Funeral Home with Crematory
5955 North Lecanto Highway
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
(352) 746-4551
June E. O’Donnell


1932 - 2020
June E. O’Donnell Obituary
June E. O'Donnell, 87, of Hernando, Florida passed away January 12, 2020. She was born July 24, 1932 to Lester and Gladys Batchelder in Winchester, MA. June was a registered nurse, a graduate of New England Deaconess Hospital in Boston, MA.
June is survived by her husband, John R. O'Donnell of Hernando, FL and two sons, Kevin B. O'Donnell and wife Kim of Mobile, AL., and Kris E. O'Donnell and wife Karen of Tampa, FL., as well as four grandchildren and one great grandchild. June is also survived by her brother, Herbert Batchelder and wife Susan of Canterbury, NH.
June worked as a nurse for many hospitals from Rome, N.Y. to Providence, R.I.
She was a scrub nurse to an orthopedic surgeon in Los Angeles, CA. She also worked at several industrial plants including Waukesha Engines in Wisconsin and Stanley Bostitch in Providence, R.I.
June was a breast cancer survivor and very active with the Cancer Society as well as a volunteer running an office in Inverness, FL. She represented Nearly Me, a breast cancer prosthesis supplier, as a spokesperson/advisor to shops providing the units to other cancer survivors.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 2, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Fero Funeral Home, 5955 N. Lecanto Hwy., Beverly Hills, FL. 34465. Following the service the family will be hosting a Memorial Gathering at the Citrus Hills Country Club, 505 E. Hartford St., Hernando, FL. 34442.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 17, 2020
