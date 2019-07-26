JUNE BALL SHELTON
BORN: McAndrews, Kentucky July 1, 1933
PASSED: Wendell, North Carolina July 12, 2019
Beloved wife of Marvin Turner Shelton for over 60 years.
Survived by sons Marvin Dale and Michael Shelton,; grandsons Michael Robert, Matthew & Macpherson Shelton; granddaughters Jennifer Shelton and Sara Mathes; great-grandchildren Ava and Tanner Greenwald and Arya Mathes.
A long-term member of the Lecanto Church of Christ, her life will be celebrated at 12 noon on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the church, followed by a fellowship meal.
The world has lost a beautiful life.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on July 26, 2019