Karen Gross-Dittemer, 49, Inverness, FL

Karen Gross-Dittemer, age 49, Inverness FL passed away March 7, 2020 in VITAS Hospice, Lecanto, FL. Karen was born in Rahway, NJ, October 22, 1970 to the late Katherine and Charles Dittemer. Karen worked in various areas and was a member of the First Christian Church of Inverness.

A truly caring person, she loved being with her family and friends. She battled lupus and kidney failure for several years. Her fun-loving spirit and warm heart will be missed by all who were blessed to know her.

Left to cherish her memory are two siblings: Ellen Dittemer and Charles "Chip" Dittemer, both of Inverness, several nieces and nephews, plus many cousins, family and friends.

A Celebration of Karen's life is scheduled for 11:00 am Saturday March 14, 2020 at the First Christian Church of Inverness with Pastor Tom Thomas and Dr. Ray Kelley officiating. Visitation will be 10:00 am to 11:00 am preceding the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation in her honor be given to First Christian Church of Inverness or VITAS Hospice.