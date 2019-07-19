Karen Henrikson, 60, of Crystal River passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from cancer. Karen was born in 1958 in Groton,Connecticut to George and Carolyn Henrikson.She graduatedfrom Norfolk County Agricultural School (Mass.) in 1976. After a varied worklife that included working in pet stores, opening yarn and knitting shop, and working in home health care, she moved to Meadowcrestfrom Iowa in 2017.

Karen loved animals, flowers, nature, and her grandchildren. She was involved in hiking groups and kayaking groups in Florida. She was a master knitter who created beautiful items in yarn and who could solve any knitting problem in her knitting group. She was opinionated and forthright, friendly and exuberant, honest and determined.

Karen was preceded in death by her father George Henrikson, her brother Eric Henrikson, and her son Jonathan Fitzgerald. She is survived by her mother, Carolyn (Lynne) Himerick of Crystal River; son Paul Fitzgerald of Brockton, Mass. and his friend Kayla Leary of Rhode Island; daughter Kaiti Fitzgerald of Wisconsin; grandchildren Melanie, Isobelle, Olivia, and James of Wisconsin; sister Lee Henrikson and brother-in-law Mike Chimelewski of Alaska; and brother Mark Henrikson of Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Citrus County Animal Services.

Visitation will be at Brown's Funeral Home, 5430 W Gulf to Lake Hwy, Lecanto on Saturday July 20 from 10 am to 11 am with Service of Remembrance to follow.

