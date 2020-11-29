Karen Lynn Goodwin passed away at home under the care of HPH Hospice on November 20, 2020.
Karen was born in St. Petersburg, Florida, on March 8, 1949, to the late Henry and Martha Roseberry. Karen moved to Inverness in 1976 with her husband, Larry. She taught school starting in the Old Hernando Elementary, and taught elementary school for 31 years. She always felt students had to show their full potential.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, brother Richard and Wendy Roseberry of Palm Harbor, Florida.
Upon her retirement, we lived our summers in Boone, N.C., and our winters in our home in Inverness.
