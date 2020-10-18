Karrigyn Brinley Lemon, born March 12, 2017 went to be in the arms of our Lord on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Kare Bear, as she was known by her family and friends, is survived by her mother: Shelby G. Collazo; father: David J. Lemon Jr; and brother: Karson Lemon. She also leaves behind her maternal grandparents: Christopher and Joellen Collazo; paternal grandparents: Laura Richburgh and David J. Lemon Sr.; Great Grandparents: Felix Collazo, Eleather Ruiz and Susan Griffin plus many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. The Service of Remembrance for Karrigyn will be 3:00 PM Sunday, October 18, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Inverness, 550 S. Pleasant Grove Road, Inverness. Interment will follow at Fero Memorial Gardens, Beverly Hills.
