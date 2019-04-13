Katherine Freida Dittemer, age 79, Inverness, FL passed away April 10, 2019 in Citrus Memorial Hospital. Mrs Dittemer was born in Newark, NJ on September 9, 1939 to the late Charles VanBlarcum and Eleanor (Voll) VanBlarcum and moved to Florida from New Jersey in 1992. She was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse and a member of the First Christian Church of Inverness.

A truly caring, compassionate, and giving woman, Katherine delighted in her family. Her hobbies ranged from crocheting to cooking. Her true passion, however, was doting on her family, singing lullabies, and rocking little ones to sleep. Katherine always did for others. One of her favorite things was having her family together for dinner, and every holiday was at "Nan's" house. Without fail, she was ready with wisdom, smiles, and hugs. Kathy was a wonderful and Godly woman. Her fun-loving spirit and warm heart will be missed by all who were blessed to know her.

Left to cherish her memory are 4 children: Jean Banz and husband, William, Iselin, NJ; Ellen Dittemer, Inverness, FL; Charles "Chip" Dittemer and Karen Gross, both of Inverness; 1 brother, Charles VanBlarcum, Zephyrhills, FL ; 4 grandchildren: Jennifer, Elizabeth, AnnMarie, and Ryan; 3 great grandchildren: Christopher, Charlotte, and Erika. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Charles Dittemer on Jan 12, 2006. She also was preceded by 2 siblings, Richard VanBlarcum and Eleanor Gruman.

A Celebration of Katherine's life is scheduled for Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM from the First Christian Church of Inverness with Rev. Tom Thomas and Dr. Ray Kelly officiating. Burial will follow in Hills of Rest Cemetery, Floral City, FL. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:00 PM until the hour of service. Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home is assisting the family.

