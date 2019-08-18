|
|
Kathleen Ann Boyd, age 61, of Lecanto, FL, passed away August 13, 2019 at her home in Lecanto under the loving care of her family. She was born in Flushing, NY to Alexander Lyle and Marjorie (Mitchell) Chambers and moved to Knoxville, TN as an adult where she worked as an L.P.N. at Fort Sanders Hospital. Kathleen moved to Lecanto in 2005 to be with her mother.
In addition to her father, Kathleen was preceded in death by her sister, Rebecca Ellen Chambers.
Survived by her mother, Marjorie Nielsen; sons, Jason Boyd of Tellico Plains, TN, Christopher Boyd of Silver Springs, MD and two grandchildren, Christopher and Maya Boyd.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019