Kathleen Ballo
Ballo, Kathleen passed away peacefully at her home on Aug 13 following a short illness. Her family was at her side; husband Doug Newsham, daughter Elizabeth Ballo, son Michael Ballo, grandchildren Finnegan and Thea, sister Irene M. Toto. Kathy was born in Nyack New York, grew up in St. Petersburg and lived around the country before settling in Crystal River.
She was the owner of Poe House Books and most recently worked at Homosassa Elementary. Kathy loved her family, her home and nature. She was well read, had a sharp wit, was a creative cook and baker, and was generous and brave. She will be greatly missed by her family, her pets, her tribe of friends, her many cousins and her extended family. We ask that you spend time in a garden and remember her spirit. "In the garden of memory, in the palace of dreams, that is where you and I shall meet."
Private cremation is under the direction of Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 15, 2020.
