Kathleen C. Bellamy, 64, daughter of the late Ken Conlin and Jean Conlin was born April 3, 1954 in St. Petersburg, FL. Kathleen went home to be with the Lord on February 9, 2019 in the Bogata, Texas home after a long fight with cancer. She was the wife of Billy Bellamy. They shared 45 years of marriage.

Kathleen graduated from Citrus High School in 1972. She was a member of the Double R. Cowboy Church in Clarksville, Texas. She enjoyed working on their family ranch, spending time with her grandchildren, hunting and fishing. She knew how to light up the room with her contagious laughter. She loved and cherished her family, most of all her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Billy Bellamy, daughter Bonnie Jean Milburn (David), her son Will Bellamy (Ashley), 5 grandchildren, Rylee and Ralston Thomas, Carley, Kaylee and Abie Bellamy, her brother Mike Conlin (Janice), and her sisters Patti Crawford and Kelly Warhurst (Dick).

Funeral services for Mrs. Bellamy will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the Rafter Cross Cowboy Church, 4631 NE 162 Court, Williston. Visitation will be from 5-7 PM on Friday, February 15, at Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon, 19939 E. Pennsylvania Avenue.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Dierksen Hospice, 2506 W. Ferguson Road, Mt. Pleasant, Texas 75455.

