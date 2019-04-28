Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kathleen E Perry 64, of Citrus Springs, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 23rd, 2019 at 2:24 AM. She passed away peacefully at home with her children, grandkids and sons-in-law at her bedside.

Kathy was born February 18, 1955 in Parkersburg WV to Andrew Muldoon and Mary Diane Muldoon. She later moved to Massachusetts where she met her husband Dave and had 3 children. Family summer vacations to Disney every year turned into moving to Florida in 1989, where they settled and made Florida home. She enjoyed waitressing; being around people made her happy! Being with her family was far more important. Most of her life was spent as a homemaker raising her children and being the loving wife she was called to be. Spending time with friends and family at bbqs was a weekly "Perry tradition" on the weekends. Being at the beach, feet in the sand, listening to the seagulls "laugh" was her peace.

Before she became totally disabled she enjoyed karaoke and bowling with her husband and their partners in crime, Nancy and Chris. Disney trips with her grandson were always an adventure. After her disability, she was limited in what she could do, but it never dimmed her spirit. Throughout it all, she smiled and laughed and just enjoyed her time with her family. She will be terribly missed but it brings us peace knowing she is dancing in Heaven pain and suffer free. We love you "beautiful lady."

Survivors include Son Jason (Lisa) Perry; Daughters Tanaya (Joe) Perry-Bergman, and Melissa (Corey) Perry-Smiley; 6 grandchildren, Nathan Perry, Cierra Perry, Conner Bergman, Chloe Bergman, Ethan Smiley, and Kyri Smiley; brothers Andrew Muldoon III of Chattanooga, TN and Kevin Muldoon of Pensacola, Fl. She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 27 years Dave, infant son Scott, and granddaughter Avery Brooke Perry.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Cremation Center of the Nature Coast, Crystal River, FL.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019

