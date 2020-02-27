|
Kathleen Lavoie, 73, of Lecanto, FL passed away February 24, 2020. She was born on October 21, 1946 to Leo and Dorothea Stopa in Detroit, MI. Kathleen moved to the area in 2002 from Manchester, CT and was a member of the Carmel Lights at St. Scholastica Catholic Church in Lecanto.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years Gerard J. Lavoie and is survived by her children Denise (Dale) Gullo, David (Kristin) Lavoie and Cindy (Terry) Donnelly; brother Gary (Sharon) Stopa and sister Karen (Marc) Beecher; grandchildren Kirsten & Timothy Gullo and Bridget & Steven Lavoie.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 5-7PM, at Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL. Mass of the Resurrection will take place at 10AM, Monday, March 2, 2020 at St. Scholastica Catholic Church, Lecanto, FL. Burial will follow at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2020