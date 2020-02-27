Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
352-795-0111
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Scholastica Catholic Church
Lecanto, FL
Kathleen Lavoie


1946 - 2020
Kathleen Lavoie Obituary
Kathleen Lavoie, 73, of Lecanto, FL passed away February 24, 2020. She was born on October 21, 1946 to Leo and Dorothea Stopa in Detroit, MI. Kathleen moved to the area in 2002 from Manchester, CT and was a member of the Carmel Lights at St. Scholastica Catholic Church in Lecanto.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years Gerard J. Lavoie and is survived by her children Denise (Dale) Gullo, David (Kristin) Lavoie and Cindy (Terry) Donnelly; brother Gary (Sharon) Stopa and sister Karen (Marc) Beecher; grandchildren Kirsten & Timothy Gullo and Bridget & Steven Lavoie.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 5-7PM, at Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL. Mass of the Resurrection will take place at 10AM, Monday, March 2, 2020 at St. Scholastica Catholic Church, Lecanto, FL. Burial will follow at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2020
