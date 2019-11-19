|
Kathleen S. Neumann, 82, of Inverness, Florida, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019. She was born on January 28, 1937 in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of Joseph and Veronica Shannon.
Mrs. Neumann moved to Inverness from Northport, Long Island, NY in 1983. She worked as a secretary for the Citrus County School District for 25 years. As a volunteer at Citrus Memorial Hospital, she worked over 8,000 hours during her 15 years of service. She was a member of the Nature Coast Corvair Car Club and spent 15 years as their secretary/treasurer. She also volunteered her time at the Citrus County Sheriff's Department. Mrs. Neumann was a lifetime member of Top's Club #341.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, James Shannon. Survivors include her husband, Herbert Neumann, Sr. of Inverness, FL; four children, George Neumann and his wife Kathleen of Inverness, FL, Cindy Zubli and her husband Les of Great Neck, NY, Herbert Neumann Jr. and his wife Tracy of Inverness, FL and Nancy Boudreau of Inverness, FL; a sister, Maureen Jefferson of Cape Coral, FL; eight grandchildren, Kristin, Tara, Max, Ryan, Samantha, Curtis, Katie and Savanna; and two great grandsons, Caden and Everett.
The family will receive friends at the Heinz Funeral Home in Inverness from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Thursday, November 21, 2019 with Father Timothy Cummings preforming a Chapel Service at 5:00 PM.
Heinz Funeral Home in Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 19, 2019