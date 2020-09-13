Kathleen Theresa Candrilli, 67 of Inverness, passed away September 7, 2020 under the loving care of her family and Vitas Hospice in Lecanto. Kathleen was born in Staten Island, NY, on September 18, 1952 to the late Edmund and Katherine (Relay) Cahill. She came to Citrus County in 1976 from Staten Island and was Catholic by faith. On March 29, 1971 she married Dennis F. Candrilli, they have celebrated 49 years together.

Left to cherish her memory including her husband Dennis, are her son, Dennis F. Candrilli of Phoenix, AZ; her daughters: Melissa Candrilli of Las Vegas, NV, Danielle Marie Candrilli of Inverness, FL; her brother, Edmund Cahill of Pennsylvania, sister, Patricia Munafo of Treasure Island, FL and two grandchildren: Brandon Candrilli and Alexandria Jackson.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM, from Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, with Fr. Clauduis Mganga, Celebrant. Inurment will be at a later date.

Friends may call at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, in Inverness on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 4 6 PM, where a Wake Vigil Service will be at 6:00 PM.

