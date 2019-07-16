Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen "Kathy" Winburn. View Sign Service Information Richardson Funeral Home 615 Main Street Cedar Falls , IA 50613 (319)-266-3525 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Richardson Funeral Home 615 Main Street Cedar Falls , IA 50613 Vigil 7:00 PM Richardson Funeral Home 615 Main Street Cedar Falls , IA 50613 Visitation 9:30 AM St. Patrick Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM St. Patrick Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

CEDAR FALLS – Kathleen "Kathy" Winburn, 81, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, formerly of Citrus County, Florida died Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Western Home Communities – Deery Suites in Cedar Falls.

She was born March 29, 1938 in Omaha, Nebraska, daughter of Mark Patrick and Lillian Louise (Polzin) McAleer. She married John Winburn on November 21, 1959 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Waterloo, Iowa.

Kathy graduated from Sacred Heart High School (Waterloo) in 1956 and Mercy School of Nursing in 1959. She was employed as a Registered Nurse with St. Francis Hospital, then Dr. Penley's Office, and finally People's Clinic, all in Waterloo. She was also a licensed realtor with Century 21 and a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls.

Survived by: her husband of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Laura (Dan) Krejchi of Waukee, IA; a son, Kevin (Lisa) Winburn of Brandon, IA; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren; a brother, Mark (Faye) McAleer of Evansville, IN; and a sister-in-law, Lynda McAleer of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers, William and Patrick McAleer; and a grandson, Jon Winburn.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18th at St. Patrick Catholic Church with burial in Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17th at Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls, where there will be a 7 p.m. Vigil. Visitation also for one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be directed to Alzheimer's' Association.

