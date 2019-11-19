Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathy Sullivan-South. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kathy Sue Sullivan-South, 70, of Lebanon, IN passed away October 20, 2019, at her residence in Homosassa, FL.

Kathy was born October 5, 1949 in Indianapolis, IN, the daughter of Kenneth P. and Fern E. Sullivan. She married Daniel South and they had one son, Darian Patrick South.

Kathy graduated from Lebanon High School with the class of 1967 and had lived in and around the area until she moved to Florida in 2013. Kathy enjoyed cooking, gardening, family, friends and her cats.

She is survived by brother, William David (Cinda) Sullivan of Lebanon, IN and nephew, Jonathan David Sullivan, Louisville, KY.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and her son Darian.

Charles E. Davis Funeral Home, FL was entrusted with her care and interment is at Mt. Tabor Cemetery Fayette - Lebanon, IN.

Memorials may be made in Kathy's memory to Boone County , 117 West Elm Street, Lebanon, Indiana 46052

Kathy moved to Floral City Florida in November of 2013 with her lifelong Friend/Sister, Sherry Montgomery Murray. Kathy with her good humor and big heart made friends with everyone & everyone opened their homes to her. Longtime friend/family Kelly & Vic Keesling opened their home on the lake to Kathy until she settled in her own home in Floral City. Kathy enjoyed her retirement life in Florida with her family of many friends!

Kathy & her family are very grateful & want to thank Jerry Emmrich who cared for her in his home in her final months & to Kim Thacker, a special friend, for taking Kathy to her Doctor's appointments & caring for her in Jerry's home.

A Celebration of Kathy's New Life in Heaven will be held on January 11, 2020 at The Wishing Stone in Floral City Florida, the first place she hung out when she moved to Florida & where she met most of her Florida friends. Hosted by: Cindy Desch, a True Friend.

