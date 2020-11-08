Mr. Keith Ervin Correll , age 89 of Homosassa, Florida, died Friday, October 23, 2020 in Homosassa, Florida.
He was born March 12, 1931 in Peru, IN, son of Elmer Ray Sr. and Dorothy (York) Correll. He was an Army veteran who served during the Korean War. In November of 1963 Keith began his career at Chrysler Automotive and retired as a Mechanic in July of 1990.
In 2008 he moved to Homosassa, Florida from Kokomo, IN. Keith was described by his family as a "Man of all Trades". He loved to build things and also enjoyed wood carving. Mr. Correll was a member of both the United Auto Workers Union (UAW) and Family Life in Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 5 brothers. Keith is survived by 4 daughters, Karen Correll Bilsborrow, Christine Correll Bowden, Pamela Correll Stout, and Linda Correll Hubbard, 2 sons, Gregory Correll and Brian Correll, brother, David L Correll , numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Mr. Correll will be laid to rest at Mount Hope Cemetery, Peru, Indiana.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com.
