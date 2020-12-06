Kellie Marino of Inverness, FL passed away at her home with her loving family by her side and while under the care of Vitas Hospice on November 27, 2020 at the age of 54.
Kellie was born to Lynne (Schwartz) Marino and the late Jack Spinelli in Brooklyn, NY on October 30, 1966.
She served her community as a Police Officer for the City of New York for over 10 years. She then went on to become a caregiver for those in need. Kellie became a Certified Nurse's Assistant and cared for patients that suffered from memory issues, living in their homes and caring for them round the clock, 24 hours a day.
She truly was a selfless person who always put others needs before her own. 17 years ago she made Inverness her home after relocating from New York. Here in Florida, Kellie provided transportation services to others that needed rides to doctors appointments or a lift to the airport.
It was also here that she met and married the love of her life, Cynthia (Krueger) Marino.
She was a Christian by faith and attended worship services at the New Church Without Walls in Lecanto, FL. Kellie was a huge fan a sports and especially loved football, hockey and baseball. Her favorite teams were the New York Giants, the Tampa Bay Lightening and the New York Yankees.
In her spare time she enjoyed traveling and especially loved trips to the beach. Kellie also enjoyed shopping, a lot!
In addition to her loving wife Cynthia, those left to mourn Kellie's passing include her mother, Lynne Marino; her brothers: Jerry Marino and his fiancée Gina Valvo and William and Patricia Spinelli; and her sister, Kim Spinelli-Young; nieces and nephews: Savannah, Isabella, Christopher, Nicholas, Phillip, Justin and Jordon; aunts and uncles: Marcia and Ramon Jean, Harold and Ellen Zeiker, Lee and Marla Schwartz, Guy and Stacey Schwartz, Patti and Steve Leibrecht; and Carol Gavin; cousins: Heather, Evan Z., Shereen, Joseph, Lauren, Ellyana, Edward, Jason, Evan S., Darcy, Jorden, Jesse, Giana and Valerie; her brother and sister in law: Ruben and Patricia Cardona; and dear friends: Tammie Wypcha and Mary Kimble. Kellie was preceded in death by her grandparents: Harry and Ethel Schwartz and William and Beatrice Spinelli.
Cremation care by the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
