INVERNESS - Kenneth Eugene Travis, 88, passed from this life Monday, November 25, 2019.
Born in Morgantown, WV, he was the son of the late Glen and Mayme (Nuce) Travis.
Ken was a graduate of West Virginia University. He served in the West Virginia Army National Guard for twenty years retiring at the rank of Major.
Ken was a retired senior vice-president for Hope Gas, Inc. of Clarksburg, WV. He was a Rotarian and a Paul Harris Fellow as well as an Elk member all in the Clarksburg area. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golf.
Ken and his late wife Thelma moved to Florida living in Summerfield and then Inverness. He was a member of the Elks Lodge in Summerfield and the Eagles Lodge in Inverness.
Besides his parents, Ken was predeceased by siblings Don Travis and Herschel Travis of Morgantown, WV, and his wife of over 50 years, Thelma (DeWitt) Travis.
He is survived by a son, Mark Travis and wife Candy of Melbourne, FL; daughter, Ken Carolyn Travis of Summerfield; three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Ken's Life will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services 1511 Buenos Aires Blvd., The Villages at 11:00AM.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019