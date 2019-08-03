|
|
Kenneth George Johnson, age 93, of Hernando, FL passed away at Vitas Healthcare Hospice in Lecanto on July 13, 2019. Kenneth was born to the late Carl and Dolly (Ottinger) Johnson in Batavia, IL on January 24, 1926. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army and worked as a salesman after his military service. Kenneth was married to Georgia "Maxine" Johnson for 57 years. He and Maxine made Citrus County their home 40 years ago after relocating from Clearwater, FL. Kenneth was an active and devoted member of the Hernando United Methodist Church and former President of their men's group. He loved devoting his time to the church and also enjoyed going to yard sales.
In addition to his loving wife Maxine, those left to mourn Kenneth's passing include his half brother, Paul Eryston; half sister, Jean Carlson; and his dear friend, Thala Duteau. He is also survived by his large and loving church family. Kenneth was preceded in death by his son David, and brothers: Harold and William Johnson.
A Celebration of Kennth's life is planned for August 7, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Hernando United Methodist Church and will be conducted by Pastor David Spaulding. A luncheon will follow the service. In lieu of flowers it is requested memorial donations be made to the Hernando United Methodist Church, 2125 E. Norvell Bryant Hwy., Hernando, FL 34442 or to Vitas Healthcare Hospice, PO Box 641270, Beverly Hills, FL 34464. Cremation care by the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 3, 2019