Wilder Funeral Home
4890 South Suncoast Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
Kenneth Girts
Kenneth Girts, 76, of Homosassa, FL, passed away after a brief illness on Monday, April 22, 2019 at his home. Ken was loved by many and will be missed by all. A native of Clarion, PA, he was born Nov. 3, 1942 to William and Hazel (Wenner) Girts, one of nine children.
Ken served his country honorably and proudly in the United States Army from 1961 to 1964. He worked for 33 years as a glass bottle Forming Operator with Owens-Illinois, in plants located in MI, NC and NY until his retirement in 2001. Ken bought his retirement home in Homosassa in 2002, and split his time between FL and Fulton, NY.
In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by siblings Charles, Raymond, Ron, Evelyn, Sam and Frank. He is survived by his three daughters: Lori Marshall (husband Joe), Fulton, NY; Tammy Curtice, Westerly, RI and Jessica Girts (partner Eric Weiss), Pleasanton, CA; siblings Joyce and Emma, both of Strattanville, PA, and grandchildren Justin, Alex and Jordan Jackowski; Cayden Curtice; Alynnia and Sofia Girts-Weiss.
He loved golf, billiards, fishing, walking his dog (Buddy) and spending time with his kids, grandchildren and many other friends and family. Ken accomplished the rare feat of a perfect 300 game pursuing his love of bowling.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Ken's name to your local bowling center's youth bowling program, or at USBC Youth, formerly Young American Bowling Alliance, in support of youth bowling programs, at www.bowl.com/youth or the COPD Foundation at www.copdfoundation.org.
Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, FL. www.wilderfuneral.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 3, 2019
