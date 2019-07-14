Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation
2507 Highway 44 W
Inverness, FL 34453
(352) 341-1288
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Conrad
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth H. Conrad


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Kenneth H. Conrad Obituary
Kenneth H. Conrad, 88, of Homosassa, Florida, passed away on July 11, 2019. He was born on November 25, 1930 in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida, son of Harold and Edna Conrad.
Mr. Conrad was a US Air Force veteran serving during the Korean War. He was an airline pilot for TWA, Japan Airlines and Flying Tigers. He also worked for NASA. He was a member of the VFW Post 9957 Flying Tigers, Taipei, Taiwan. In 1985 he retired as a Flying Tigers 747 Captain and moved to Florida from San Francisco, California.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his loving wife, Jeanne Conrad of Homosassa, FL; two daughters, Janice Conrad-Brink and her husband Kent of Johnston, IA, and Patricia Connolly and her husband Kevin of Foster City, CA; four grandchildren, Joyce and Daniel Brink and Shelby and Corbet Connolly.
Interment with Military Honors will be at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL at a later date. Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation, Inverness, FL.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation
Download Now