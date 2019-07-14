|
|
Kenneth H. Conrad, 88, of Homosassa, Florida, passed away on July 11, 2019. He was born on November 25, 1930 in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida, son of Harold and Edna Conrad.
Mr. Conrad was a US Air Force veteran serving during the Korean War. He was an airline pilot for TWA, Japan Airlines and Flying Tigers. He also worked for NASA. He was a member of the VFW Post 9957 Flying Tigers, Taipei, Taiwan. In 1985 he retired as a Flying Tigers 747 Captain and moved to Florida from San Francisco, California.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his loving wife, Jeanne Conrad of Homosassa, FL; two daughters, Janice Conrad-Brink and her husband Kent of Johnston, IA, and Patricia Connolly and her husband Kevin of Foster City, CA; four grandchildren, Joyce and Daniel Brink and Shelby and Corbet Connolly.
Interment with Military Honors will be at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL at a later date. Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation, Inverness, FL.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on July 14, 2019