Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Removal
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:15 AM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
Graveside service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Florida National Cemetery
Bushnell, FL
Kenneth J. Johns, age 85, of Inverness, FL passed away April 14, 2019 at Vitas Healthcare in Lecanto. Kenneth was born to the late William and Emily (Hill) Johns in Braddock, PA on June 21, 1933. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army and was a Paratrooper for the 82nd Airborne Division. Kenneth was married to his wife Jean for 36 years until her passing on October 30, 2008. He and Jean made Inverness, FL their home in 2001 after relocating from Poway, CA. In his spare time, Kenneth enjoyed traveling and playing golf.
Those left to mourn Kenneth's passing include his son, Kenneth Johns and his wife Barbara of Napa, CA; sister, Aldean Jones of Ocala, FL; nephew, Douglas Jones and his wife Kimberly of Beverly Hills, FL; two nieces: Jennifer Jones of Ocala, FL, Janice Giordano and her husband Greg of Hollywood, FL; great nephew, Michael Jones and his wife Charlene and their daughter Gabrielle of Beverly Hills, FL; great niece, Leysa Faber and her husband Justin of Oxford, FL; three granddaughters: Mary McGreal, Patti Renspurger and her husband Marc and Stacie McGreal all of Napa, CA; four great grandchildren: Thomas McGreal, Amanda McGreal, Marc Renspurger III and Lily Renspurger all of Napa, CA. In addition to his loving wife, Kenneth was preceded in death by one grandson; Timothy McGreal.
To honor Kenneth's life and service to his country, a graveside memorial service will take place at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM where full military honors will be rendered by Inverness VFW #4337 Honor Guard. The procession to the cemetery will depart from the funeral home on the morning of the service promptly at 10:15 AM. Arrangements are under the direction of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019
