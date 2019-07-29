|
Mr. Kenneth Neal Walter, 74, of Lecanto, FL died on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Lecanto, FL. Mr. Walter was born on July 11, 1945 in Mineola, Long Island, New York and was the son of the late E. P. and Catherine (Fritz) Walter. He was the retired owner of A-Z Moving and had done a variety of other jobs in his life. Mr. Walter was a veteran of the United States Navy. In the 1980's he moved an 86-year-old home, known as the "Old Hendrix House", from downtown Inverness, FL to 5 acres that he owned in Lecanto. He spent many hours renovating this home and loved to tell anyone the story of its move and renovation. As a Notary Public, he was known for officiating at weddings, including those of his niece and nephew. In addition to his family he had a great deal of love for his "fur and feather babies". Surviving him and left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Stephanie Walter; his sisters, Joan Hall, Pat Keats and Janet Wilson all of Florida; his sisters-in-laws, Robin Jones and her husband Bob, Sandy Lohman and Denise Lohman all of Ohio. He is also survived by a special friend, Martha Vale. He also survived many nieces and nephews along with his "fur babies". Private cremation arrangements are under the direction of the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneral Home.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle from July 29 to July 30, 2019