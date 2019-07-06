Kenneth Robert Brede, 90, formerly of West Hartford, CT, and Citrus Springs, FL, died Saturday, June 29 after a long battle with dementia. The son of Conrad "Cooney" Brede and Elizabeth (Pautz) Brede, Ken thoroughly enjoyed decades of retirement in Florida with his late loving wife, Margaret Claire (Pariseau) Brede.
Wonderful and devoted parents, they are survived by three children: Barbara Brede of Rocky Hill, Bradley Brede of Selden, NY, and Scott Brede, and his husband, Brian Bush, of Plymouth, CT. Ken is predeceased by a brother, Conrad, with whom he owned Paramount Garage in West Hartford.
In addition to his family and circle of friends, Ken was blessed in recent years with an exceptional caregiver, Alhassan Vandyck. A Navy reservist, Ken loved fishing and the outdoors. It was his wishes not to have a funeral service.
