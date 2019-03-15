|
|
Kenneth V. Beck, age 83, of Crystal River, FL, passed away March 12, 2019 at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto, FL. Kenneth was born on January 4, 1936 in Pittsburgh, PA to George V. and Ester K. (Lindke) Beck. Kenneth moved to Citrus County in 1982 from Butler, PA. He was a retired Glazier in the Glass Industry, a U.S. Marine Veteran, and a member of the William H. Miller Masonic Lodge # 769 F&AM in Butler, PA.
Survived by his loving wife of over 60 years, Donna J. Beck; three children, Michael and his wife Terry Beck, Janet E. Beck, Ruth Ann and her husband Curt Dick; one sister, Normajean Fahey and her companion Martin Kupferschmidt; brother-in-law, Al Schillinger; three grandchildren, Tommy Cousins, Keith Beck and Ryan Protzman.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL. Burial will be at a later date at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2019