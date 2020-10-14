1/1
Kennith C. Helton
1950 - 2020
Kennith C Helton, age 70, of Beverly Hills, FL, passed away October 10, 2020 at the HPH Hospice Care Center in Lecanto, FL. Kennith was born on July 24, 1950 in Mount Vernon, Kentucky to Ezra Vernon and Mable Helton. Kenneth moved to Citrus County in 1977 from Cincinnati, OH. He was the Owner of Helton Electric in Crystal River, FL and a Life Member of the Springs Lodge #378 F & AM.
Survived by his Companion, Ellen P Duke; one son, Chris Helton; six sisters, Anita Todd, Bernice King, Joyce Chance, Patsy Hamner, Nina Kane and Linda Rouse; one brother, Danny Helton; seven grandchildren.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 16th at the Brown Funeral Home in Lecanto, FL. Services will be offered by the All County Honor Guard followed by the District 14 Masonic Memorial Lodge.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the HPH Hospice in Lecanto, FL.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Brown Funeral Home
OCT
16
Service
11:00 AM
Brown Funeral Home
