1/
Kent Byron Nottage
Kent Byron Nottage, age 64, of Crystal River, Florida, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday September 9, 2020. Kent was proudly married to his wife Joye Anne Nottage who lovingly stood by him during their 43 years of marriage.
Kent is survived by his three children Michael Gideon, Tamara Tamblyn and Karin Nottage, his grandchildren Tasha Hill, Brahm Gideon, Savannah Tamblyn as well as his great grandchildren Kiley and Haiden Hill.
Kent will be fondly and lovingly remembered by family and friends as a kind and humorous man as well as a US Navy veteran.
Private arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River, FL.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 795-2678
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lyman Strickland & the Staff of Strickland Funeral Home
