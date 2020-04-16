|
|
Kim E. Culver, 62, of St. Petersburg, FL and formerly of Homosassa, FL, passed away on Thurs., April 9, 2020. Kim was born in Gainesville, FL on Jan. 9, 1958, the daughter of Helen M. and William O. Culver, and with her parents, lived her childhood years in Tampa, FL. Kim attended high school in Tampa, where she excelled in music, singing in a special group which entertained community clubs. She was an avid athlete and received medals in swimming contests. Kim loved dancing; especially her ballet classes and recitals. Kim worked in several cabinet shops in Homosassa and also worked for construction companies for several years. She loved her kittens and cats and always enjoyed her pets. In her last few years, she lived and shared with her loving son Tom. Kim will be missed by all of us and we will always keep her kind and loving ways in our hearts.
She is survived by her mother Helen; loving sister Corinne Ann Culver and son Thomas O. Culver, all of Homosassa, FL.
Private services and cremation without visitation, as well as last rites given by Rev. Joanie Holden of St. Timothy Lutheran Church, are under the direction of Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa. www.wilderfuneral.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2020