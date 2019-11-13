Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
Kimberly D. McElroy


1972 - 2019
Kimberly D. McElroy Obituary
Kimberly D McElroy, age 47, of Beverly Hills, FL, passed away November 3, 2019 at her home. Kimberly was born on September 11, 1972 in Warwick, RI to Joseph F and Carolyn N (Greene) Ellis. Kimberly was an Office Manager in a physician's office and moved to Citrus County in 1980 from Coventry, RI.
Kimberly was preceded in death by her father, Joseph F. Ellis.
Survived by her companion, Mike Page; her mother, Carolyn N Handley, step father, Norman Patch; her children, Cody Howard, Connor McElroy and Katelyn Howard (Tyler); one brother, Peter Ellis; one grandson, Ryder; one aunt, Gail Greene and numerous cousins.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 13, 2019
