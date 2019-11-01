|
|
Klaus Adolf Schuessler passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Brentwood Health Center. He was born in Kassel, Germany on May 11, 1931. He spent most of his childhood years with his maternal grandparents and uncle while his parents worked elsewhere. He apprenticed as a landscaper under his uncle who owned a large landscaping company which is still operating as a family business today.
At age 20, and not speaking a word of English, Klaus traveled on a freighter to the U.S., where he was welcomed by family members. Shortly after he arrived, Klaus was drafted into the U.S. Army, and was sent to Germany where he was granted American citizenship!
He returned to New Jersey upon discharge and began work in construction, later became owner of his own business- KAS Construction. In 1997, he and his wife Carol retired to Sugarmill Woods, Homosassa, Florida. Klaus was 3rd Degree Mason at the Musconetcong Masonic Lodge where he was a member for 55 years. He was a past member and Rear Commodore of the Lake Hopatkong Yacht Club in New Jersey and past President of Hopatcong Kiwanis Club. He volunteered for the Ellie Schiller Wildlife Park in Homosassa and was a member of the Sugarmill Woods Garden Club and American Legion Post 166 in Homosassa.
Klaus lived on the Fulda River in Germany and loved any activity on the water. He trained as a landscaper and his gardens were always his pride and joy and the envy of all. His hometown, Kassel, was devastated by bombing during WWII when Klaus was a young boy. He often spoke of the tragedy and what he and his family suffered through.
In addition to his parents and grandparents, Mr. Schuessler was preceded in death by his former wife, Joan, the mother of his two sons. Klaus is survived by his wife of 45 years, Carol, whom he married on Oct. 12, 1974; sons Philip (Karen), and Patrick (Sue), step-son Steve (Kim) Bowman; a granddaughter, Jenna (Chris) Kelly, a grandson, Cory, and a one year old great-granddaughter Talia Jean.
Services will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Wilder Funeral Home in Homosassa, Florida. www.wilderfuneral.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 1, 2019