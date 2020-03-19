Kobe Deion Key passed away on March 7, 2020 at Citrus Memorial Hospital . He attended Citrus county schools and received his high school diploma from Oak Grove Academy (Jasper, FL). Kobe was a natural athlete, but baseball was his "jam". He not only played, but he excelled in just about every position on the field.
He was preceded in death by both sets of great-grandparents (James & Elizabeth Grice and James & Sarah Key) as well as his grandmother Marilyn Key aka "Nana".
Kobe leaves to cherish his memories his mother Lawanda Key; grandfather Bob Key; sisters Rodneisha Key-Payne and Tarji Key; brother Trenton Key; favorite nephew Nyir Payne all of Inverness, FL; uncles, Ric Grice (Verna) of Crawfordville, FL, James (Francis) Key, Inverness, FL; aunts Tracie-Nelson Robinson (Monte) of Tallahassee, FL and Dominique Key of Atlanta, GA; special family friend Lonnie Chester Jr. and a host of great aunts and uncles, cousins, and friends.
Public viewing will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 6-7:00pm at Grace Temple Church, 7435 S Old Floral City RD, Floral City, FL. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00am at the First Assembly of God, 4201 S Pleasant Grove RD, Inverness, FL. Pastor Larry McReynolds, eulogist. Interment will commence at Pine Hills Cemetery, Inverness, FL. Professional services are entrusted to New Serenity Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Svcs., Inc. 352-563-1394.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 19, 2020