Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kris Carter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kris Carter passed away peacefully at the ET York Haven Hospice House in Gainesville Florida on the morning of Wednesday, May 20th, after a long illness.

She moved to Florida from Walden NY when she was 13, eventually settling in Crystal River. She worked as a waitress at her husband, Andy Carter's (58, Crystal River FL) restaurant, ABC Pizza in Crystal River off and on, between her "most important job" as a mother to her children, AJ Carter (31, Gainesville FL) and Annie Carter (28, Austin TX). Before her illness, she became a caregiver for assisted living facilities, which she found very rewarding.

Kris was a kind, sensitive, gentle person, but had a seldom seen warrior spirit, especially when it came to her kids. She had a dark sense of humor that is a loving family trait. She loved Christmas, animals, writing, and her family. Kris suffered from debilitating lifelong mental illness. When she needed support the most, the mental healthcare system failed her entirely. If it had not, perhaps she would still be with us.

She is preceded by: Father, Michael Carroll Jr., Mother, Frances Carroll-Barker, and Brother, Sean Carroll. She is survived by: Son, AJ Carter, Daughter, Annie Carter, Husband, Andy Carter, Brother, Michael "Spike" Carroll, Stepfather, Fred Barker, Friend, Pam Finney, the extended Carter and Carroll Family, and many more people with whom her life intersected with along the way. She is whole again. May she rest in peace.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in her memory to The National Alliance for Mental Illness: donate

Sign the guest book at

Kris Carter passed away peacefully at the ET York Haven Hospice House in Gainesville Florida on the morning of Wednesday, May 20th, after a long illness.She moved to Florida from Walden NY when she was 13, eventually settling in Crystal River. She worked as a waitress at her husband, Andy Carter's (58, Crystal River FL) restaurant, ABC Pizza in Crystal River off and on, between her "most important job" as a mother to her children, AJ Carter (31, Gainesville FL) and Annie Carter (28, Austin TX). Before her illness, she became a caregiver for assisted living facilities, which she found very rewarding.Kris was a kind, sensitive, gentle person, but had a seldom seen warrior spirit, especially when it came to her kids. She had a dark sense of humor that is a loving family trait. She loved Christmas, animals, writing, and her family. Kris suffered from debilitating lifelong mental illness. When she needed support the most, the mental healthcare system failed her entirely. If it had not, perhaps she would still be with us.She is preceded by: Father, Michael Carroll Jr., Mother, Frances Carroll-Barker, and Brother, Sean Carroll. She is survived by: Son, AJ Carter, Daughter, Annie Carter, Husband, Andy Carter, Brother, Michael "Spike" Carroll, Stepfather, Fred Barker, Friend, Pam Finney, the extended Carter and Carroll Family, and many more people with whom her life intersected with along the way. She is whole again. May she rest in peace.In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in her memory to The National Alliance for Mental Illness: donate nami.org. Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Citrus County Chronicle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close