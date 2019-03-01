Krystle Rhiannon Brandes passed away on February 23, 2019. She is survived by her mother; Jeannie Cook, father; Kevin Brandes; sister,
Melissa Burton, brother; Tony Ernst grandmother; Marilyn Cook and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral service for Krystle will be held on March 2, 2019 at 2:00pm @ Cornerstone Baptist Church, 2 Civic Circle, Beverly Hills, FL with Pastor Greg Kell as Pastor.
Professional services are entrusted to New Serenity Memorial Funeral Home&Cremation Svcs., Inc. 352/563-1394.
New Serenity Memorial Funeral Home
713 Ne 5Th Ter
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 563-1394
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2019