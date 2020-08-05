1/
Larena Mae Davis
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larena Mae Davis, 83, of Dunnellon, FL passed away on August 3, 2020. She was born on August 29, 1937 in St. Petersburg, FL, the daughter of Wilbur and Margarite Hardy.
Larena took pride in being a member of the first graduating class of Northeast High School in St. Pete, the Class of 1955. She retired from AT&T. Larena enjoyed doing ceramics, and going camping and RVing.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jimmie Davis on June 23, 2020 and daughter, Kimberly Arnold. Survivors include; children, Bobbie Davis (Tina), and Larena Lynn Preston; brothers, Billy Hardy (Cindy), Chuck Hardy (Bonnie), and Eddie Hardy (Lydia); a sister, Jean Waugh; six grandchildren, Trinity, Tara, Jamie, James, Ashly and Virgil; as well as many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, from 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM at the Heinz Funeral Home in Inverness. A Graveside Service for Mrs. Davis will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Petersburg at 2:30 PM.
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation, Inverness, FL. heinzfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Heinz Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation
2507 Highway 44 W
Inverness, FL 34453
(352) 341-1288
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved