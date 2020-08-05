Larena Mae Davis, 83, of Dunnellon, FL passed away on August 3, 2020. She was born on August 29, 1937 in St. Petersburg, FL, the daughter of Wilbur and Margarite Hardy.
Larena took pride in being a member of the first graduating class of Northeast High School in St. Pete, the Class of 1955. She retired from AT&T. Larena enjoyed doing ceramics, and going camping and RVing.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jimmie Davis on June 23, 2020 and daughter, Kimberly Arnold. Survivors include; children, Bobbie Davis (Tina), and Larena Lynn Preston; brothers, Billy Hardy (Cindy), Chuck Hardy (Bonnie), and Eddie Hardy (Lydia); a sister, Jean Waugh; six grandchildren, Trinity, Tara, Jamie, James, Ashly and Virgil; as well as many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, from 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM at the Heinz Funeral Home in Inverness. A Graveside Service for Mrs. Davis will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Petersburg at 2:30 PM.
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation, Inverness, FL. heinzfh.com.