Brown Funeral Home
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Masonic Lodge
Inglis, FL
Larry Allen Ganstine, Sr., 72, of Crystal River, FL passed away May 8, 2019. He was born in Indianapolis, IN on April 11, 1947 to Jerry and Fern Ganstine. An engineer for most of his life, Larry was also a US Marine Corps Veteran.
He is survived by his son Larry Allen Ganstine, Jr.; brother Jack (Mildred) Ganstine and granddaughter Aleena McCartney Ganstine.
Private cremation is under the direction of Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL. A memorial service will be held at 11AM, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Masonic Lodge in Inglis, FL followed by a covered dish.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 26, 2019
