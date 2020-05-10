Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Oak Ridge Cemetery
Larry D. Posey

Larry D. Posey Obituary
Larry Dean Posey of Hernando passed away peacefully at the Health Center at Brentwood in Lecanto on May, 7, 2020 at the age of 61. Larry was born in Shirley, MA on September 13, 1958 to Lewis F. Posey and the late Denelda (McGowen) Tanguay. He attended Holt High School in Lansing, MI and was an excellent baseball player, specifically 3rd baseman. In 10th grade, Larry was selected to become a member of the All Star Team. He enjoyed spending time with his family.
Those left to mourn Larry's passing include his father, Lewis F. Posey of Hernando, FL; his dear cousin, Shelly Smith of Michigan; stepbrothers: Michael, Steven and David Rickly; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Larry was preceded in death by his mother, Denelda Tanguay; stepmother, Leyla Posey; brother, Michael Lance Posey; and nephew, Michael Lewis Posey.
A graveside committal service is scheduled for Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Inverness and will be conducted by Pastor Troy Shepphard of Citrus Missionay Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the care of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 10, 2020
