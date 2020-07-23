Larry Edward Davis - June 9, 1943-July 15, 2020 - a resident of Hernando, Florida died suddenly at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida after a very brief illness. Larry was born in St. Petersburg Florida and moved to the Washington, DC area after he completed Gibbs High School in 1961 and Gibbs Junior College in 1963 (St. Petersburg, Fl). He graduated from Howard University, Washington, DC in 1967 with a Bachelor's of Music Education and a Master's of Education in 1976. In 1990 he received a Master's degree in Counseling from the University of the District of Columbia. In 1964 during his tenure at Howard University Larry became a lifetime loyal and dedicated member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.
Larry was one of five children born to the late Ada Williams and was the beloved husband to Lucille "Betty" Davis and beloved son Quentin Davis (Clara Davis). Larry will be forever remembered by his loving sisters Jerri Williams (Reginald Williams), Francine Green, brother Andrew Williams; predeceased by brother Ronnie Williams; treasured grandchildren Josepha Martinez, Desiree Aleibar, Salamon Davis, Malcolm Davis and Quentin Gentles - along with other family and countless friends whom were blessed to know him.
Larry was the quintessential renaissance man. He was a phenomenal classically trained musician, exceptional band director, educational leader, teacher, photographer; golfer and bowler. During the apex of his career he was a sought-after Jazz trumpeter that played with the likes of Count Bassie, Duke Ellington, Clarke Terry and many other jazz talents. His expansive talents allowed him to crisscross musical genres. He was a great musician. Larry was comfortable playing jazz, classical music and R&B. His band, The Commissioners was a prominent cabaret band for many years in the Washington DC area and up and down the east coast. Larry was an original member of Chuck Brown's Soul Searcher band; he played with the Howard Theatre's House Band, O'Jays, Wilson Picket and many other R&B groups. In addition he played for the inaugural balls of President H.W. Bush and President Barack Obama. He distinguished himself as an extraordinary jazz band director at Bowie State University; high school band director in Washington, DC public schools and as an Educational leader in the Prince George's County Public Schools, Prince George's County Maryland. He retired from the Prince George's School District in 2009 and moved to Hernando, Fl in 2015.
Larry was the photographer for Howard University's "Show Time" marching band for many years and he always volunteered to take pictures for friends, churches and organizations.
After moving to Hernando Larry was active in the Afro-American Club; Fourth Tuesday Bowling Club and the Art Center Camera Club. He enjoyed golfing and the serene beauty of Citrus County.
His love of travel whisked him off to 45 of our 50 states, Canada, Mexico, Africa, Europe, South America and many Caribbean Islands. Larry was a creative innovator who had an insatiable and inquisitive thirst for knowledge and new experiences. He was a loving, kind, opinionated, adventurous, sweet man. He touched the lives of many people with his wit, humor and fun loving spirit. His passing leaves a void and a staggering sense of loss in the lives of his family and friends.
Larry's online funeral service, at the Smith Funeral Home, in St. Petersburg, Florida is scheduled for Saturday, July 25 at 1:30 PM. The following is the link for the streaming service: larryedwarddavis.com.
Please join us for his "Celebration of Life" service
Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to the Afro-American Club Scholarship Committee, Post Office Box 641103, Beverly Hills, Fl. 34464.