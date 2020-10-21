1/
Larry Edward Prall
1943 - 2020
The Service of Remembrance for Mr. Larry Edward Prall, age 77, of Homosassa, Florida, will be held 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Homosassa Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes. Interment will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM, Thursday at the Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com.
Larry was born March 23, 1943 in San Luis Obispo, CA, son of Frank Prall and Pluma (Parr) Prall Holomalia. He died October 17, 2020 in Homosassa, FL. Mr. Prall was an Air Force veteran and worked as Telecom Manager for GTE. Larry moved to Homosassa, Florida 21 years ago from Lewisville, TX. He was a relic collector and enjoyed the subject of History especially the American Civil War.
Larry was a member and Past Master of Henrico Union Lodge #130 AF&AM, Sandston,VA., a 32nd Degree Mason of the Scottish Rite, Valley of Richmond, Orient of Virginia and the Faith Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Gary Wayne Prall, and brother, Gerald Woodrow Prall.
Survivors include his wife, Marie Prall of Homosassa, FL, son, Michael Edward (Debra) Prall of Lithia, FL, brother, Stephen Craig (Kathy) Prall of Fredericksburg, VA, sister, Carol Frances (Michael) Mucci of Brevard, NC,
3 grandchildren, Sydney Prall, Sophia Prall, Skylar Prall, and his two pet Maltese dogs Alex & Donny.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 21, 2020.
