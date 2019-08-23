|
|
Larry England, 54, of Crystal River, Florida passed away August 20, 2019. He was born November 3, 1964 in Indiana and had lived between Citrus and Pasco Counties area for 30 plus years. Larry's humor and good nature will be missed by many.
He is survived by his son, Larry England, Jr., twin daughters, Tamika Smith and Shelly Sass, his parents, Irvin and Carolyn England, Brothers, Terry (Sissy) England and Gary England, Fiance' Rhonda Ficco and 4 beautiful grandchildren.
A Celebration of his life will take place Saturday August 24th 10:00am @ Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 23, 2019