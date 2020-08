Former Westfield, Indiana resident Larry J. Heinzman passed away on August 1, 2020 in Inverness, Florida where he resided. Larry will be laid to rest on Friday August 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Old Carmel Cemetery 839 North Rangeline Rd., Carmel, IN with the Rev. Dr. John Van Nuys officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Hunt & Son Funeral Home, Crawfordsville, IN and online condolences may be left at www.huntandson.com.