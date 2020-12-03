Larry Joseph Pugh, 68, passed away November 23, 2020.

He was born on August 29, 1952 to Maxie and Shirley Pugh in Albany, GA. Larry grew up in Grant Park in Tampa and went to King High School. Larry was a retired Navy Boatswain mate who traveled to many places around the world. He was a wonderful dad and husband and was a friend to many people throughout his life. During his days in the Navy Larry enjoyed sitting on the fan tail of the ships and drinking his morning coffee while watching the sun come up. His gentle heart, love and friendship will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his loving wife Linda M. Pugh and son Christopher (Brittany) Pugh. RIP Larry.

Private cremation is under the direction of Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL.



