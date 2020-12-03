1/
Larry Joseph Pugh
1952 - 2020
Larry Joseph Pugh, 68, passed away November 23, 2020.
He was born on August 29, 1952 to Maxie and Shirley Pugh in Albany, GA. Larry grew up in Grant Park in Tampa and went to King High School. Larry was a retired Navy Boatswain mate who traveled to many places around the world. He was a wonderful dad and husband and was a friend to many people throughout his life. During his days in the Navy Larry enjoyed sitting on the fan tail of the ships and drinking his morning coffee while watching the sun come up. His gentle heart, love and friendship will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his loving wife Linda M. Pugh and son Christopher (Brittany) Pugh. RIP Larry.
Private cremation is under the direction of Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
352-795-0111
