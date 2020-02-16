|
Larry L. Phillips, Inverness, FL, passed away at home on February 4th, 2020 at the age of 79. Larry was born to the late Harry and Ethel (VanNatter) Phillips on December 31st, 1940 in Cadillac, Michigan.
He worked as a Millwright for General Motors for many years and served our country bravely and honorably as a member of the United States Air Force.
He married his beloved wife in 1965 and they have spent 54 beautiful years of marriage together, and it would be 55 years in May. Though formally from Michigan, he made Inverness his home in 1993. He loved to attend the United Methodist Church of Floral City, FL.
Along with his parents, Larry is preceded in death by his two sisters, Gladys and Evelyn.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra; his two sons, Kevin of Ocala, FL and Brian (Lisa) of Johnstown, Colorado; his daughter in law, Star Phillips of Ocala, FL; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren He was loved by many and will be missed dearly.
Larry will be remembered for his love of classic cars, and especially for his beautiful 1962 Oldsmobile Starfire, which he admired dearly.
He enjoyed going to car shows and would frequent them in both Michigan and Florida. He volunteered at Citrus Memorial Hospital for 25 years after retirement as a patient transporter, where he would drive patients to and from their doctors' and hospital appointments and was a huge blessing to those he helped throughout his life.
Larry loved to Trout fish and spend time at his river house in Michigan. He has enjoyed 12 Cruises with his wife and has traveled all over the Caribbean. He also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and Sudoku.
Larry is described as a very kind, quiet person who was always willing to help others and whose compassion never went unnoticed. Larry's wife remembers him fondly as the best husband in the world and cherishes her many years of great memories with him.
Larry's Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 22nd, 2020 at 2:00 pm. The family is welcoming guests at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home starting at 1:00 pm until the hour of service. Larry will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL at a later date.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020