Larry Lee Swann, 86, of Inverness FL, formerly of Huntington, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, in Inverness, FL. He is the son of the late Boyd and Gladys Swann and the father of the late Richard (Rick) Lee Swann. Following graduation from Huntington East High School in 1952, he was employed at International Nickel Company until he retired after 33 years.
He was proud to have been a former Enslow Little League football coach for 12 years. He was a former member of INCO bowling league, Bass Fishing Club, and Point of Woods Golf Club. He received trophies for the largest bass caught in the club three years in a row. Also, he received trophies for nine holes-in-one in the golf club. He spent hours painting beautiful scenery which he distributed to family. He spent 30 years enjoying the amazing view from his lakeside home in Florida.
He is survived by children Connie (Pete) Mastrangelo and Jerry Swann, and step daughter Lisa (Mike) Kanter; grandchildren, Amber (Adam) Duane, Stephen (Lyndse) Swann, Robyn Helton, Jared (Caitlin) Swann, Justin Swann, and AJ McConnell; great grandchildren Jayden and Gabrielle Duane, Carter, Easton, and Hudson Swann; and two special, caring, and helpful neighbors Howard and Gayle Storr.
Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 am Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Mike Lacy officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Friday, June 26, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 25, 2020.